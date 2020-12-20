Watch Calgary police assault boys for skating outside

Calgary police assaulted young boys for skating on outdoor ice when one boy didn’t comply with COVID rules. They pulled a taser on one young man.

The video of two female officers shutting down a pickup ice hockey game at an outside rink went viral. The cops say the game was violating COV orders.

There were reports of 40 people at the Southwood community rink and skatepark.

According to the Alberta government website: “Outdoor team sports must also be limited to 10 people or fewer, and 2 metre distancing must be maintained at all times.”

One officer is caught on video kneeing the hockey player, but he continues to stand on the ice. During the tussle, one of the police officers falls to the ground.

When someone asks why the officer has their hand on a gun, the cop replies, “It’s not a gun, it’s a taser, and he’s under arrest, and I have the authority to use force to effect an arrest.”

Ezra Levant said they’re diversity hires.

In any case, they helped make a criminal out of a nice family and a good kid (see the last clip). Don’t blame the police. Blame the politicians.

Congratulations to the politicians who made it all happen.

Watch:

Watch:

