Bolsonaro Goes Through Massive Surgery from 2018 Stabbing Injuries

Brazil’s former President Jair Bolsonaro shared footage on social media on Tuesday of his recovery in the hospital, where he remains in intensive care following bowel surgery.

Naturally, the AP is calling him a “far-right” leader. Everyone who isn’t on the left is labeled far-right. Ironically, the current President of Brazil is a communist, and they never call him far-left.

On Sunday, Bolsonaro underwent a 12-hour surgery to remove intestinal adhesions and reconstruct the abdominal wall. It was the sixth procedure related to the long-term effects of being stabbed in the abdomen during a campaign rally in September 2018.

Doctors at the hospital issued a statement Tuesday saying there is no estimated discharge date from intensive care, and that Bolsonaro should not receive visitors.

He shared this video online:

– Jair Bolsonaro.

– Michelle Bolsonaro.

– DF Star – Rede D’OR.

– Brasília/DF, 15 Abr 15h30 Terça-Feira. pic.twitter.com/97zlDiEiK3 — Jair M. Bolsonaro (@jairbolsonaro) April 15, 2025

Subscribe to the Daily Newsletter Name Last name Email