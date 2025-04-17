More Democrats Will Go to El Salvador, Interfering in International Relations

“When the media and the far left obsess over an MS-13 gang member and demand that he be returned to the United States for a *third* deportation hearing, what they’re really saying is they want the vast majority of illegal aliens to stay here permanently,” JD Vance

Sen. Chris Van Hollen promised that more Democrats would come and would not rest until they freed Abrego Garcia.

Democrats who interfere in international relations need to be charged. Garcia was sent to El Salvador under the Alien Enemies Act. Democrats who insist on continuing this intrusion can be charged with a Logan Act violation.

The Logan Act is a U.S. law that prohibits unauthorized private diplomacy with foreign governments. It essentially prevents U.S. citizens from engaging in communications with foreign governments without the authorization of the U.S. government, primarily when those communications are intended to influence a foreign government’s actions regarding a dispute with the U.S. or to undermine U.S. policy. (AI).

The entire goal of this sudden concern for an accused MS-13 member’s rights is to stop deportations.

NEW: Sen Van Hollen reports from his El Salvador hotel room that more Democrats will be heading there to fight for Abrego-Garcia: “I may be the first member of Congress here, but I can assure you more will be coming.” Great! The more, the better. pic.twitter.com/v3iKzyhhCW — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) April 17, 2025

Democrats will fight to the death to free and return an accused MS-13 gang member and wife-beater. He was in the United States illegally. Democrat Sen. Chris Van Hollen told the Salvadorans that Abrego Garcia is in the US legally, a good father and husband, and he won’t rest until he gets him home, meaning the United States.

Two courts said Abrego Garcia is an MS-13 ranking member, he is here illegally, and his wife had a protective order against him in 2021 because he is “so violent.” He is not a good person.

The Supreme Court did not order him to return to the US. In a 9-0 decision, they said that it would be going “too far.”

Van Hollen quoted the Obama Judge Xinis, claiming there is no evidence that Garcia is MS-13. However, she ignored the evidence from the two courts that stated he was. She insisted on due process. Why? Because the courts had ruled that he should be notified of deportation and given an interview. Xinis took what she wanted from the documents.

This Is the Real Chris Van Hollen

Van Hollen didn’t even contact the mother of Rachel Morin, a Maryland resident. Her killer raped and slaughtered her, every part of her body destroyed.

Watch:

Rachel Morin’s mother: “To have a senator from Maryland who didn’t even acknowledge my daughter and the brutal death she endured so that he can use my taxpayer money to fly to El Salvador to bring back someone that’s not even an American citizen. I don’t understand this.” pic.twitter.com/lxyLDROtmB — TheBlaze (@theblaze) April 16, 2025

