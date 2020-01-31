Bolton defends Dem witnesses day before impeachment vote

On Thursday, former national security adviser John Bolton defended administration officials who testified as part of the House impeachment inquiry.

“All of them acted in the best interest of the country as they saw it and consistent to what they thought our policies were,” Bolton said during a private event in Austin, Texas, according to CNN affiliate KXAN.

He made his comments the day before the vote to dismiss witnesses and that seems planned to influence the few ‘swing’ votes among the Republicans.

Bolton said members of the administration should “feel they’re able to speak their minds without retribution.”

“The idea that somehow testifying to what you think is true is destructive to the system of government we have, I think, is very nearly the reverse — the exact reverse of the truth,” he said.

There has been NO retribution over their testimony.

Bolton has said he’s willing to testify in the Senate trial if he is subpoenaed. The House had sought his testimony but ultimately never subpoenaed Bolton. They should have. Now they want the Senate to do their job.

That’s nice that Bolton is supporting his staff, but they are unelected, anti-Trump bureaucrats, mostly embeds. His views are meaningless. These people simply don’t like the President’s foreign policy after decades of bureaucrats deciding foreign policy.

These were all people chosen by Democrats and most were holdovers the President should have recalled immediately upon assuming office, but Schumer wasn’t allowing any of Trump’s appointments to go through.

The big mistake the President made was hiring Bolton. He is a Bush guy first.