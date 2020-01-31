NYPD prepare for anti-subway, anti-police ‘mothers****ing’ protest in de Blasio’s city

The managing editor of Blue Lives Matter warns that the radical left is planning anti-police, anti-subway riots in New York City on Friday.

It’s an anti-police, anti-subway fare ‘protest.’ The leftist Democrats don’t want to pay for the subway. Meanwhile, the MTA is underwater and losing millions over the theft of subway services.

They are angry that 500 new police were added to subway duty.

It’s more of the same. They do it fairly regularly and they are violent and destructive. That’s okay though since they are leftist Democrats.

DECOLONIZE THE SUBWAY

A police-hating, pro-Palestinian, Black Lives Matter-associated group tweeted with the hashtag, “DecolonizeThisPlace.” They posted a video to Twitter on Tuesday calling for protesters to “f–k s–t up on J31” (Jan. 31).

“The streets are ours. The trains are ours. The walls are ours. This moment is ours. How will you and your crew build and f–k shit up for #FTP3 on #J31(THIS FRIDAY)? Issa mothaf–kin’ movement,” @decolonize_this tweeted on Jan. 28.

The video featured three masked protesters, one of whom delivered a message to those whom he hoped would join their violent demonstration.

“To all our friends, families, students, wage workers, teachers, musicians, transit workers,” the video began. “F–k the Police 3 is coming J31 right here in New York City. We encourage you to link up with your friends, your family, and think of the ways you can more in affinity to build and f–k s–t up on J31 all day long.”

“Pay attention to our social media where we’re going to post the meetup location so that we can converge and move together later that evening,” he added in the video.

“The mood for J31 is simple: F–k your $2.75. No cops in the MTA. Free transit. No harassment, period. And full accessibility,” the masked protester said. “We hope that you come through and move with us on J31. F–k the police. What will you do on J31?”

If these were pro-Second Amendment, lawful gun owners, you would hear nothing but negative press. These nutjobs, which includes gang people, will mostly get a pass. Our media is corrupt.

The same leftist Dems, financed by deep-pocketed socialists, shut down cities, including Santa Cruz, Philly, and, of course, New York City: