Murkowski to Vote ‘No’ to Witnesses, Sealing the Fate of Impeachment

Sen. Lisa Murkowski (R-AK) will vote ‘no’ to witnesses at about 5:30 pm Friday when the Senate votes, The Hill reports. All hope is lost for Democrats. Republicans have the 51-vote majority.

She blamed the House for their “flawed” and rushed impeachment articles.

“I worked for a fair, honest, and transparent process, modeled after the Clinton trial, to provide ample time for both sides to present their cases, ask thoughtful questions, and determine whether we need more,” she said. “The House chose to send articles of impeachment that are rushed and flawed. I carefully considered the need for additional witnesses and documents, to cure the shortcomings of its process, but ultimately decided that I will vote against considering motions to subpoena.”

Murkowski also said the trial had not been fair and that Congress had failed as an institution.

“Given the partisan nature of this impeachment from the very beginning and throughout, I have come to the conclusion that there will be no fair trial in the Senate. I don’t believe the continuation of this process will change anything. It is sad for me to admit that, as an institution, the Congress has failed,” she said.

“It has also become clear some of my colleagues intend to further politicize this process, and drag the Supreme Court into the fray, while attacking the Chief Justice. I will not stand for nor support that effort. We have already degraded this institution for partisan political benefit, and I will not enable those who wish to pull down another.

“We are sadly at a low point of division in this country.”

She should have specified the Senate Democrats are making it partisan. It is Nadler, Schiff and the other House managers who are launching constant ad hominem attacks and, frankly, lying.

Even though the acquittal is now a given, Schumer plans to keep the debates up through next week if possible.