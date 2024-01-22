Bombshell! CISA Knew About Risks of Mail-In Voting, Censored Anyway

Today, America First Legal (AFL) released new documents f rom its lawsuit against the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA) for records from its Mis-, Dis-, and Malinformation (MDM) team regarding the 2020 election.

The findings from AFL:

CISA knew mail-in and absentee voting are less secure than in-person (i.e., verified voting) voting, confirming warnings by former President Trump and others of increased fraud, and shared these concerns with mainstream media outlets during an unclassified “media tour” the Friday before the 2020 election. However, the mainstream media, having derided the notion that “vote by mail” was less secure than in-person voting, covered up the truth.

CISA knew that there was no credible evidence to support the claim that in-person voting would spread COVID-19. Yet, it covered up the truth and supported mass vote-by-mail schemes.

CISA relied upon Deloitte, an accounting and consulting firm, to gather disinformation “narratives” regarding vote-by-mail across social media for the purpose of monitoring and censorship.

CISA confirmed mass “vote-by-mail” schemes create election integrity risks.

By September 2020 , CISA was aware that the evidence established that in-person voting did not increase the spread of COVID-19. They knew that mass “vote-by-mail” schemes posed “major challenges,” including “the process of mailing and returning ballots,” the “high numbers of improperly completed ballots (figures not yet released),” and “the shortage of personnel to process ballots in a prompt manner.”

Despite this, they continued supporting the voting policy changes.

By October 2020 , CISA had created a chart specifying six significant fraud risks presented by mail-in voting. CISA shared these findings in an “unclassified media tour” on the Friday before Election Tuesday.

Yet, The Washington Post and other similar outlets covered up the evidence. focused on CISA’s “independence from Trump” and CISA Director Chris Kreb’s “statements about the security of mail-in ballots” that “directly contradict” Trump.

Of all the risks it identified, CISA appeared to focus by far the most on monitoring and censoring the mail-in voting risk “narrative”.

CISA formed the Election Integrity Partnership (EIP) to censor Americans’ speech, as the House Judiciary Committee and its Select Subcommittee on the Weaponization of the Federal Government has found .

In the EIP’s report touting the scope of its efforts, the EIP found that “[i]n the lead-up to the 2020 election, misinformation centered on mail-in voting.” Accordingly, EIP collaborators—including CISA—submitted “tickets” to flag social media posts relating to mail-in voting.

CISA Interfered in the 2020 Presidential Election

The evidence is that:

CISA knew that in-person voting did not increase the spread of COVID.

CISA knew mail-in voting was less secure.

CISA nevertheless supported policy changes to encourage unprecedented widespread mail-in voting.

CISA formed the EIP to censor narratives relating to mail-in voting.

CISA broadly monitored social media to detect unapproved “narratives” relating to mail-in voting and to confirm that platforms were adequately censoring them.

CISA, and its media allies, interfered with and undermined the integrity of the 2020 Presidential election.

This evidence has been obtained through AFL’s ongoing lawsuit against CISA to expose the activities of CISA’s Mis-, Dis-, and Mal-information (MDM) team leading up to the 2020 election.

AFL has previously exposed CISA’s partnerships with private sector tech companies to “pre-bunk,” “fact-check,” and remove speech and flag accounts, CISA’s use of the self-deleting messaging app “Signal” for “official” business, and CISA’s October 2020 false characterization of the Hunter Biden laptop story as a “QAnon Conspiracy Theory” linked to the 2016 “Pizzagate conspiracy.”

Read the AFL press release here.

Read the entire production here .

