Bombshell: If True, Thomas Crooks Was a Big Biden Supporter

Gab CEO Andrew Torba said he learned on Wednesday that Thomas Crooks “may have had an account’ on his platform. He has “an emergency disclosure request from a law enforcement agency.”

The account @epicmicrowave “posted on the site nine times total.” Torba tweeted 30 minutes after getting the request. He also said he is not been able to confirm it yet.

The account made very few posts on the site, but the majority of them were in support of President Biden, said the CEO. A number of posts, in particular, express support for President Biden’s COVID lockdowns, border policies, and executive orders.

The poster mocked a person who thought Biden would lose in a landslide. He also defended Biden‘s border policies, suggesting undocumented immigrants committed fewer crimes than American citizens in Texas.

I also received an email from Torba as follows:

We are disclosing this information at significant personal and business risk. If the past is any guide, defying the D.C. consensus by publishing the first definitive evidence that the shooter was a Biden supporter – something Democrats and their media allies have tried to cover up and deny at every turn – has a high probability of resulting in significant political and media backlash.

In the past, we have been the target of politically motivated inquiries from both the House Oversight Committee and the Joint Committee on the January 6th Attacks, both of which sought to interfere with our mission of protecting free speech online. The enemies of freedom have the ability to impose significant present and future legal costs and any donations we receive will help to defray those costs.

