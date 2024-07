I don’t know if people saw this. It was terrific, and the new Mets player can sing! He’s also an immigrant who is grateful to be here!

The Mets’ new player, José Iglesias, sang a song he wrote with his friend. A few weeks ago, he, the team, and the mascot danced around the field as he sang.

It is very cool, and it’s selling big time.

José left Cuba as a teen. He left his culture and family behind, but he said it’s been nothing but a blessing so far.

Here is an immigrant we want to keep!