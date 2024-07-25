Obamala’s Multi-Prong Plan for US Borders Is Stunning

Kamala Harris’s multi-prong plan for US borders, which she discussed in 2019, was a joke. Her plan was and is very harmful to Americans and to the people coming illegally. Many have died.

First, Kamala wanted and did return the aid to the thugs in charge of some of these countries. They had already failed to control the exodus, so the money was meaningless.

In the short term, she said she wanted a robust process that allows the so-called asylum seekers to “tell their stories and describe the harm they’re fleeing.”

She didn’t want them to wait in Mexico because they experienced harm in Mexico.

Telling the illegal aliens to go back is bad policy, she said. In other words, she wanted and still wants no borders.

The unelected presidential candidate claimed that President Trump is using a “punitive approach” and that these people are coming for help.

Punitive sounds good to me. It’s what every country that isn’t a failed state does.

Kamala pretended this was a humanitarian need as children and women are sex trafficked, and our government can’t afford any of it.

Watch:

Obamala, the No Border Border Czar

Kamala was to the left of Bernie Sanders on the issue in 2019. She never visited the border, and the reason she didn’t is that she knew it was a mess and didn’t want to be associated with it. She also didn’t want to fix it.

Obamala was, however, very concerned about other countries’ borders, especially Ukraine’s. She claimed detaining children at the border [who were later trafficked] was a human rights abuse. She has not dealt with the child trafficking issue at all. HHS has lost more than 85,000 children.

If anyone questioned her, she’d storm out of the presser. She even lied about going to the border to Lester Holt, who didn’t let her get away with it.

When the horseback border patrol tried to control the invasion, she condemned them. She had to know that they did nothing wrong.

When people complain about having no borders, she promises people coming illegally citizenship and all kinds of freebies.

Now, the media is cleansing her role as border czarina. The Democrat party has become a sick joke.

A RESOLUTION THAT CONDEMNS HER VIEWS

Six Democrats voted with the House GOP in a resolution, HR 1371, to condemn the border policies of Vice President Kamala Harris on Thursday. The vote total was 220-196.

The six Democrats who voted in favor were Reps. Mary Peltola, Jared Golden, Marie Perez, Yadira Caraveo, Don Davis, and Henry Cuellar. Rep. Golden (D-ME) and others in the group come from swing districts in their various states.

They want to get re-elected. I would say that Henry Cuellar is the one who has stuck his neck out and is very sincere. He has been adamant and vocal for three years. AOC made it her mission to get him primaried.

Elise Stefanik brought the resolution forward.

Get the truth out!

Republicans have to start getting the truth out about far-left Kamala’s stance because she and her media pals are rewriting history. She’s pretending she is moving to the right on this and other issues.

We have to remind people who she really is. Every step of the way, she supported abolishing US borders.

BREAKING: The House just voted in favor of a resolution condemning border czar Kamala Harris for the open border catastrophe. Six Democrats voted with every Republican: Peltola, Golden, MGP, Caraveo, Don Davis, and Cuellar. pic.twitter.com/C3WfsArjeV — Greg Price (@greg_price11) July 25, 2024