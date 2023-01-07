Bombshell Report of the Cost of Canceling the XL Pipeline

Without fanfare, the Biden administration released a bombshell report detailing the cost of his first act upon entering office – canceling the XL Pipeline. Biden wanted to please his far-left base and begin the destruction of the foundations of our energy sector.

Fox News reports, “The report, which the Department of Energy (DOE) completed in late December without any public announcement, says the Keystone XL project would have created between 16,149 and 59,000 jobs and would have had a positive economic impact of between $3.4-9.6 billion, citing various studies.”

Senate Republicans forced the administration to release the report through legislation.

“Joe Biden’s adherence to the green agenda destroyed jobs, destroyed revenue, and is costing America’s working families untold money in inflation,” said Daniel Turner, Founder and Executive Director of Power The Future. “The Keystone XL pipeline was a commonsense solution to our nation’s energy infrastructure but because it was approved by President Trump, Joe Biden couldn’t help but destroy it for petty political reasons. Joe Biden often talks about creating ‘good union jobs,’ but it’s clear he will always put politics before people.”

Everything Biden touches is destroyed.

Listen to what this particular destruction meant to real Americans.

The White House has admitted what we’ve said for years: the decision to kill the #KeystoneXL pipeline hurt people and our economy.

While Joe Biden often talks about creating ‘good union jobs’, it’s clear he’ll always put politics before people.

More: https://t.co/sqF1GIjpDW pic.twitter.com/a8YD4Md0RC — Power The Future (@powerthefuture) January 6, 2023

