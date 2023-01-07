CDC Involuntarily Released mRNA Safety Signals Report- It’s Alarming

Zachary Stieber at the Epoch Times FOIA’d the CDC to release its safety signal analysis (the “nation’s early warning system” for vaccines per the CDC) based on VAERS reports from December 14, 2020 – July 29, 2022. The only reason Stieber got the information is that he requested it via the Freedom of Information Act.

It took the CDC 15 months to produce the report. While you look at the chart and read the information, keep in mind that VAERs data is underreported.

The number of serious adverse events reported for mRNA vaccines is 5.5x more than all serious adverse event reports since 2009.

The proportion of deaths (for adults) was 15.4% higher after COVID-19 vaccination vs. 2.5% after traditional vaccines.

Dr. Panda said that usually, if unusual patterns emerge, further analysis is undertaken with other safety systems, like the CDC’s Vaccine Safety Datalink (VSD).

JOSH GUETZKOW gives a thorough breakdown at The Daily Clout. As he said, it’s clear why the CDC tried to hide the data.

SUMMARY

There are 96 safety signals for 12-17 year-olds, which include: myocarditis, pericarditis, Bell’s Palsy, genital ulcerations, high blood pressure, and heart rate, menstrual irregularities, cardiac valve incompetencies, pulmonary embolism, cardiac arrhythmias, thromboses, pericardial and pleural effusion, appendicitis and perforated appendix, immune thrombocytopenia, chest pain, increased troponin levels, being in intensive care, and having anticoagulant therapy.

There are 66 safety signals for 5-11 year-olds, which include: myocarditis, pericarditis, ventricular dysfunction, and cardiac valve incompetencies, pericardial and pleural effusion, chest pain, appendicitis & appendectomies, Kawasaki’s disease, menstrual irregularities, vitiligo, and vaccine breakthrough infection.

The safety signals cannot be dismissed as due to “stimulated,” exaggerated, fraudulent, or otherwise artificially inflated reporting, nor can they be dismissed due to the huge number of COVID vaccines administered. There are several reasons, but the simplest one is this: the safety signal analysis does not depend on the number of reports but on whether or not some AEs are reported at a higher rate for these vaccines than for other non-COVID vaccines. Other reasons are discussed in the full post below.

In August 2022, the CDC told the Epoch Times that the results of their safety signal analysis “were generally consistent with EB [Empirical Bayesian] data mining [conducted by the FDA], revealing no additional unexpected safety signals.” So either the FDA’s data mining was consistent with the CDC’s method—meaning they “generally” found the same large number of highly alarming safety signals—or the signals they did find were expected. Or they were lying. We may never know because the FDA has refused to release its data mining results.

They should have investigated, and this analysis should have been done much sooner, especially given all the shortcuts they took to develop the vaccine.

READ MORE HERE

Related