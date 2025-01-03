Bombshell Report on the J6 Pipe Bombs

A new bombshell report released by the Committee on House Administration Subcommittee on Oversight into the January 6 pipe bomber shows the FBI stopped looking for the suspect in 2021.

They covered up the evidence.

Now, they won’t cooperate with congressional investigators.

After the pipe bombs were found at the RNC and DNC headquarters, “assets on the ground, including a whistleblower, was briefed about the pipe bombs the next day and show a picture of a guy in a hoodie.”

A whistleblower told Dan Bongino that law enforcement was told to stop investigating only two days later.

Loudermilk’s report added more information that supports the claim.

“Nearly four years later, federal law enforcement has yet to identify the individual responsible for planting the pipe bombs, which remains one of the unanswered questions from that day. In the early weeks of the investigation, the FBI took significant investigative steps, identifying multiple persons of interest, issuing search warrants, reviewing hours of security camera footage, and analyzing the components of the pipe bombs.

“Despite the threat the pipe bombs posed to Congress and the public and the role they played in diverting resources away from the Capitol, federal law enforcement has refused to provide substantive updates to Congress about the status of the investigation,” Loudermilk’s report stated.

“There is conflicting information as to whether the FBI received “corrupted” cellular data from the major cell carriers. A former senior FBI official testified that the major cell carrier companies provided “corrupted” cell data to the FBI and suggested that “corrupted” data may have contained the identity of the pipe bomber; however, in responses to letters from the Subcommittee, the major cell carriers confirmed that they did not provide corrupted data to the FBI and that the FBI never notified them of any issues with accessing the cellular data,” the House report stated.

The FBI has no suspects on the J6 RNC/DNC pipe bombs, and Pelosi/Cheney’s former J6 Select Committee failed to report on the many security failures surrounding the event during their “investigation.” Today’s report highlights why the American people still deserve the full truth. https://t.co/ZQnBjq3mFy — Rep. Barry Loudermilk (@RepLoudermilk) January 2, 2025

Darren Beattie investigated and found extraordinary conflicts:

TOP TAKEAWAYS

The USSS failed to identify one of the devices during security sweeps at the DNC, resulting in Vice President-elect Kamala Harris’s motorcade passing within feet of one of the pipe bombs. At least ten different USSS agents and two canine units came within feet of the pipe bomb before the Vice President-elect’s arrival yet never discovered the device.

At least ten different USSS agents and two canine units came within feet of the pipe bomb before the Vice President-elect’s arrival yet never discovered the device. USCP failed to properly secure and maintain a perimeter around the pipe bombs despite multiple orders to do so, allowing pedestrians and vehicular traffic to cross within feet of the explosive devices. USCP permitted vehicles and pedestrians to pass by the pipe bomb while USCP’s bomb robot engaged with the device. At the DNC, for example, more than 40 vehicles and 10 pedestrians breached the security perimeter around the pipe bomb between its discovery and when law enforcement ultimately cleared the scene.

USCP permitted vehicles and pedestrians to pass by the pipe bomb while USCP’s bomb robot engaged with the device. At the DNC, for example, more than 40 vehicles and 10 pedestrians breached the security perimeter around the pipe bomb between its discovery and when law enforcement ultimately cleared the scene. Law enforcement allowed the motorcade of the Speaker of the House of Representatives to drive through an active bomb scene, risking the safety of the Speaker.

[One reason to do that is they were concerned since they knew who planted them and knew they were not a threat.]

The FBI’s Investigation into the Pipe Bomber:

The FBI did not receive “corrupted data” from one of the major cell carriers in connection with its investigation into the pipe bomber. A former senior FBI official testified that the major cell carrier companies provided “corrupted” cell data to the FBI and suggested that that “corrupted” data may have contained the identity of the pipe bomber; however, in responses to letters from the Subcommittee, the major cell carriers confirmed that they did not provide corrupted data to the FBI and that the FBI never notified them of any issues with accessing the cellular data.

In the early weeks and months of the investigation, the FBI took significant investigative steps to identify the suspect, including issuing geofence warrants, analyzing cell tower data, conducting forensic analyses of the devices, tracking the devices’ components, and reviewing hours of security camera footage. The FBI identified multiple persons of interest during the initial weeks and months of the investigation, including: A person of interest who searched the term “pipe bomb DC” online prior to law enforcement’s discovery of the pipe bombs but after their placement. A person of interest who on the morning of January 5, 2021, took photographs of the area behind the RNC where one of the pipe bombs would later be planted. A vehicle of interest carrying a passenger matching the description of the suspect that drove past the RNC minutes after the suspect planted the pipe bombs. A person of interest who owned the same unique pair of sneakers as the suspect (Nike Air Max Speed Turf sneakers) and who worked “in the area of the crime.” Five persons of interest or “potential targets” whose cellular data indicated their movements on the evening of January 5, 2021, may have matched the movements of the suspect.



Despite its initial efforts, the FBI has yet to identify the suspect and has refused to provide the Subcommittees with additional information about these investigative leads.

[One reason to do that is it was one of theirs or a preferred political operative.]

Go through the Beattie posts on the link below:

Below, courtesy of Thomas Massie, is the most damning and explosive J6 footage yet released. In my view this will end up demolishing the Regime’s J6 narrative and with it a major pillar of Dem’s 2024 strategy. You paying attention Kamala? pic.twitter.com/1LuNm6pGdB — Darren J. Beattie (@DarrenJBeattie) January 18, 2024

