Radical Islamists Are Here, Coming for “Mom and Her Kids, and Dad”

We have been told our fear of radical Islam is a conspiracy theory. It’s not. Our regime is sending millions to the Taliban regularly and our officials meet with terrorists regularly, giving them credibility.

Now we have IEDs in America. The New Orleans terrorist had IEDS in his home and reportedly put some on the street in New Orleans. Fourteen people lost their lives, and eight are in critical care with life-threatening injuries. Another 12 are recuperating in the hospital. How many people have to die before we wake up, close the border, and stop funding them?

Joe Biden disgracefully joked he wants to “get this damn thing done” so he can watch the Sugar Bowl. He is minimizing what happened. It is no small, joking matter.

This is an insult to the victims.

Joe Biden disgracefully jokes during his press conference on the New Orleans attack. He said he wants to “get this damn thing done” so he can watch the Sugar Bowl. Total insult to the Americans who just lost their lives and those injured.pic.twitter.com/zQCEXyvyhs — Paul A. Szypula (@Bubblebathgirl) January 3, 2025

You have IEDs in America and a President sending $40 million a week to the Taliban. You have State officials regularly meeting with terrorists and a Senate that won’t pass HR6586 to defund the Taliban. What’s coming next will make 9/11 look like a dress rehearsal.@ShawnRyan762 pic.twitter.com/WInR7yTRMg — Legend (@realLegendAfg) January 1, 2025

They’re coming after Mom and her kids, and Dad on his way to work. This is a country with zero borders, and we have no idea how many have come. All the radical organizations are working together with one goal: to destroy the West.

They want a caliphate in the West and govern through Sharia Law.

The radicals print passports and send the terrorists to Central America and then to the United States. We have a very large number of bad actors who are now here, having come through the open border.

Hamza Bin Laden is alive, and the Bin Ladens are back. He’s married to the daughters of three different terrorist networks. It unites the terrorists.

