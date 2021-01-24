Bombshell report: Prominent Republicans are lobbying to convict Trump

Donald Trump’s impeachment trial begins on February 8th. It will take 17 Republicans to vote to remove the President from an office he no longer holds.

Allegedly, there are nine Republican senators willing to vote to remove. Never mind that the entire process is unconstitutional in the opinion of many experts.

One very important Republican wants Trump gone.

Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell is reportedly siding with the Democrat mob. He hasn’t said so publicly, however, he did say President Trump incited the mob that tore through the Capitol.

McConnell has referred to the [absurd] process as a “vote of conscience.”

This story is believable. We think that’s why McConnell delayed the trial for two weeks. He wanted to give the Republican Senate time to capture those 17 votes.

Do these prominent Republicans think people will turn out to vote for those GOP who voted to convict? Rand Paul thinks he’ll lose a third of the party.

According to the report by CNN, an unnamed Republican member of Congress is quoted as saying, "Mitch said to me he wants Trump gone," and there is intense lobbying ongoing to further nudge him in the direction of a conviction.

Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell has reportedly been lobbied by prominent Republicans and former White House officials to support impeaching former President Donald Trump, according to CNN.

If you can believe anything that comes out of CNN.

However, Trump has made some prominent enemies.

“Mitch said to me he wants Trump gone,” a Republican member of Congress reportedly told CNN. “It is in his political interest to have him gone. It is in the GOP’s interest to have him gone. The question is, do we get there?”

The lobbying began on January 6th CNN reported.

McConnell wants to be certain Trump can’t run again. They also don’t want him starting another political party.

None of these people cared at all about the America First agenda. They didn’t support Trump. It’s amazing he got anything done.

