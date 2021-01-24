New York lost 1 million jobs due to lockdowns without limit by Cuomo

The incompetent leadership in New York cost the lives of tens of thousands of lives and one million jobs. Seniors died in nursing homes, and now the only people who can get any vaccines are black people because the leadership is racist.

New York state lost 1 million jobs during the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020. Thank the extreme and unnecessary lockdowns. The science does not support the need for complete lockdowns that destroy the economy.

One million jobs are equivalent to 10 percent of the state workforce.

New York City lost most of the jobs from pre-pandemic December 2019 to December 2020 — 578,000, the state Labor Department data found.

In other words, one out of eight jobs in the Big Apple — 12 percent — disappeared. That’s the highest job loss rate in the state.

Overall, the U.S. lost 6 percent of all jobs due to the pandemic, which is just half of New York’s losses.

The Big Apple’s foodservice industry was particularly hard hit.

“Restaurants and bars are essential to the social and economic fabric of New York City, and the industry job loss is at a crisis level like we’ve never experienced,” Andrew Rigie, executive director of the NYC Hospitality Alliance, told the Post.

The tourist industry, Broadway, theaters, everything that makes New York what it is was hurt.

