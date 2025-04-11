People Here Illegally Lose SSN & Another $580M Overpayment?

Last week, DOGE official Antonio Gracias found that illegal aliens, and even violent illegal aliens, are accessing government benefits like Medicaid and also voting.

“We found in the benefit programs that every benefit program that was being accessed by these people, DOGE executive and founder of Valor Equity Partners, Antonio Gracias, said. “1.3 million of them are on Medicaid right now, today.”

The Trump officials are reacting by wiping out Social Security numbers given to people here illegally.

The Washington Post reported on Thursday night:

The move, requested by Homeland Security Secretary Kristi L. Noem, is aimed at putting pressure on undocumented immigrants to leave the country, according to a White House official.

The action marks the start of a major campaign by the Trump administration to force out potentially hundreds of thousands who are living in the U.S. illegally but who have a Social Security number, allowing them to collect Medicaid, Medicare, unemployment insurance, federal loans, or other benefits, the people said. The next target for inclusion in the database will be 92,000 undocumented immigrants with some kind of criminal conviction, the White House official said, but the effort will expand to undocumented immigrants without criminal histories after that.

“The goal is to cut [migrants] off from using crucial financial services like bank accounts and credit cards, along with their access to government benefits,” the New York Times reported on Thursday.

Here is something else that needs investigation, and we hope DOGE investigates. It’s quite scandalous if it’s accurate. It’s $580 million in waste. The pharmacist in the clip below talks about a big waste of money if he is correct.

“Since Elon and DOE are looking at Medicare for easy cuts, I thought I could help. The medication is dimethyl fumarate, and Medicare paid for the prescription 155,000 times in 2022 on average. They paid $3,800 each, which means that they spent $590 million on just one drug in just one year.

“But in my pharmacy that doesn’t use insurance, that prescription only costs $65. If all 155,000 prescriptions were filled at that price, it would have cost $10 million total.

“So Medicare overpaid by $580 million on just that one drug in only one year. So how can I offer it at such a ridiculously discounted price? It’s not magic. That’s just the real price.

“The only reason Medicare is paying that much is because the pharmacy benefits manager that Medicare uses to tell them how much to pay for prescriptions is lying. They do that because they make more money if the medications cost more.

“If that sounds like an obvious conflict of interest that we could solve by just getting rid of a middleman, you’d be right.

“So let’s do that, cancel the PBM contracts, and save some money. I have some more bad news, though: Your insurance also uses a PBM, and they rip you off.

“If you want to see if you’re paying too much for your prescription. Go to Forest Park pharmacy.com to look at our price checker.”

RFK Jr. Is Working with DOGE

On Thursday, he told Martha MacCallum, “We think we’re going to be able to identify it and eliminate it while, incidentally, protecting the Medicaid—while protecting the Medicaid program and improving services to our poorest Americans.

If he is talking about the same overpayment, it’s been repeated other times with other drugs.

