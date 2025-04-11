Dem Rep Regrets Voting for The Laken Riley Act

Democrat Jahana Hayes regrets voting for the Laken Riley Act. At a CNN town hall, she said she trusted in the administration’s willingness to collaborate on border security as her reason for regretting the vote. The Laken Riley Act aims to facilitate the deportation of people who are here illegally and have been charged with crimes.

She disagrees with deporting illegal aliens charged with a crime if they haven’t been convicted, based on her view of due process.

Hayes agreed with the provision of deporting those who injure or kill a police officer.

“So I understand your concerns,” Hayes said, “and I understand how immigrants across this country who are here legally and have followed the law are being terrorized right now because they are unsure of what happens next.

“I voted for that piece of legislation because of a very specific provision, and it was if it caused injury or death to a police officer, which was one small piece of it.

“There were other things about to your point, Caitlin, someone who was charged but hadn’t been convicted. As I thought about it over the last couple months, I probably would have voted differently. It’s a vote that I regret, but coming into this Congress, I trusted that this administration.

“We would have some say if they wanted to have border security, they wanted to work with Democrats, that we could actually move forward. I’m not really sure of that because I’ve seen the rhetoric that has come out and the attacks that have been targeted towards immigrants. So I’m very cautious and careful when I’m negotiating my votes moving forward.”

Democrats whipped her into shape.

Connecticut “Dim” Rep. Jahana Hayes says she regrets voting for the Laken Riley Act. Man, if they thought 21% was bad … just wait. “Let them Speak” is working !! pic.twitter.com/pCbNXHozsm — Juanita Broaddrick (@atensnut) April 11, 2025

