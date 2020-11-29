Bombshell testimony warns PA voting system built to manipulate votes

On Wednesday, during a hearing attended by Trump lawyer Rudy Giuliani, multiple witnesses testified regarding election fraud allegations. One of those witnesses offered bombshell testimony alleging that the voting machine systems used in the United States were made to manipulate votes.

Phil Waldron, a cybersecurity expert, and retired Army Colonel dealt with intelligence and information warfare for 30 years. During his testimony at the hearing, Waldron said that he and his team have been researching voting system manipulation issues since August.

He told the committee that the voting systems in Pennsylvania and elsewhere in the United States were built to be manipulated.

“I personally debriefed the son of a Cuban intelligence officer who had first-hand knowledge of Hugo Chavez’s family members who told him ‘not to worry about the populace threat against Maduro’s election in Venezuela.’ Quote on quote, ‘that it was guaranteed. Their father invested the money to build the SGO voting system.”

Waldron said the man had written an affidavit backing up his statement.

“The voting systems in the U.S. and Pennsylvania were built to be manipulated. They’ve been used in elections around the world – in stolen elections around the world – in Venezuela, Italy, Argentina, Singapore, and Bolivia,” Waldron said.

All these election systems have a common DNA, he said, noting the connections between all of them. He explained that they have similar codes and similar functions.

“These systems are not what you’ve been told. They are connected to the internet and servers outside of the U.S.,” Waldron said, adding that the “voting record is able to be modified and or deleted by operators, administrators, and outside threats. Operators can assign votes for write-in ballots, blank ballots, or error ballots in large numbers so they can be directed toward one candidate or another, at the operator’s discretion.”

Waldron stated that on Sept. 30, an election storage facility was broken into in Pennsylvania, and 30 USB devices and a laptop were stolen. A day after the break-in, a reporter came to investigate and found the facility completely open and unguarded.

“So these systems, in a nutshell, allow authorized and unauthorized users to cancel votes, shift votes, pre-load votes, vote blank ballots, all in real-time, and in large numbers,” he also stated.

“Our experts and other academics believe that up to 1.2 million Pennsylvania votes could have been altered or fraudulent. This is what we discovered in the last 22 days,” Waldron warned.

Responding to questions after his opening statement, Waldron points out a spike of “loaded votes” for Biden from the election charts. The spikes show about 337,000 votes were added: “in one big batch.” He said this is a prime indicator of fraud.

Trump lawyer Rudy Giuliani asked Waldron about an “entire curve” showing Biden’s significant spikes of votes. Waldron explained that the spikes during that period amounted to about 570,000 votes for Biden, and only about 3,200 for President Trump.

But…but…where’s the evidence. Democrats claim there is not one ounce of evidence.

