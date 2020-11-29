Johns Hopkins U study you are not allowed to see – COV deaths didn’t affect the total

A Johns Hopkins University study of November 22nd was immediately hidden from view. Americans were not allowed to see it. It contradicts the widespread belief that thousands have died in the United States from Cov-19 and 1.5 million worldwide.

The Wayback Machine archived a copy of the article.

Genevieve Briand, assistant program director of the Applied Economics master’s degree program at Johns Hopkins University, analyzed the impact of COVID-19 on U.S. deaths. She compared it to total deaths. We did that months ago, at the height of the pandemic, and found the difference was negligible.

NO EFFECT ON DEATHS OVERALL

According to the study, “in contrast to most people’s assumptions, the number of deaths by COVID-19 is not alarming. In fact, it has relatively no effect on deaths in the United States.”

The study compiled a graph for comparison with CDC data by age from early February to early September. The deaths of older people, the most vulnerable, did not increase the percentage of deaths in older age groups. They “remained the same.

They were going to die anyway? Perhaps, they died from something else, but it was listed as COV?

NO CHANGE IN RANGE OF DEATHS

The author wrote, “The reason we have a higher number of reported COVID-19 deaths among older individuals than younger individuals is simply because every day in the U.S. older individuals die in higher numbers than younger individuals.”

Briand’s analysis found that the range of deaths amongst the older population has remained within the range of past years.

IT’S SEASONAL

Briand states, it seems different because “Analysis of deaths per cause in 2018 revealed that the pattern of seasonal increase in the total number of deaths is a result of the rise in deaths by all causes, with the top three being heart disease, respiratory diseases, influenza, and pneumonia.”

“This is true every year,” explained Briand. “Every year in the U.S. when we observe the seasonal ups and downs, we have an increase of deaths due to all causes.”

When Briand looked at the 2020 data during that seasonal period, COVID-19-related deaths exceeded deaths from heart diseases. This was highly unusual since heart disease has always prevailed as the leading cause of deaths. However, when taking a closer look at the death numbers, she noted.

ANOMALY

The data showed COV deaths exceeded heart disease and she found that strange. This anomaly of decline was found for all other causes.

The study found that “This trend is completely contrary to the pattern observed in all previous years.” In fact, “the total decrease in deaths by other causes almost exactly equals the increase in deaths by COVID-19.” [Emphasis mine]

Briand concludes that the COVID-19 death toll in the United States is misleading and that deaths from other diseases are being categorized as COVID-19 deaths.

We have heard that for months and months, but we are not allowed to report it.

IT’S BANNED

On Thursday, Johns Hopkins University stated that they deleted the article on the study because it “was being used to support false and dangerous inaccuracies about the impact of the pandemic.”

They did not even bother to explain why or how there were false or dangerous inaccuracies.

It is true that COV is a pandemic and the virus was overloading hospitals in some areas of the country for a time. And we should be careful, definitely until that vaccine is available. However, there is more to the story than we were told. Censorship keeps truth, ingenuity, and facts hidden.

Open up the businesses! These totalitarians are using COV politically to control the masses.

DO WHAT YOU’RE TOLD

Just sit back and do as you’re told as livelihoods, education, and lives are destroyed for political reasons.

FAUCI: Our country has an “independent spirit” but “now is the time to do what you’re told” Dr Fauci you can take your “do as your told” & shove it where the sun don’t shine….REPEATEDLY 🖕🏼 pic.twitter.com/npVHLo3QCs — Femme🇺🇸 (@RealBasedMAGA) November 13, 2020