Bombshell video and info on a locked ICE account









Foreigners at the border are waving Biden for President flags and are donned in shirts saying ‘Biden, please let us in.” They were encouraged to come by far-left groups in the United States on Biden’s promise of open borders.

This is a Biden-originated humanitarian crisis. Are you all ready to pay for their support?

BOMBSHELL VIDEO

Joe Biden has created a crisis on the border with kids sleeping in the streets of Tijuana. Biden is a disaster and it’s hidden by the media.

The illegal aliens are coming from many different countries and some, maybe most, will be criminals. Biden could care less about the safety of Americans.

Watch this bombshell report:

ICE TWITTER ACCOUNT LOCKED DOWN

ICE locked down a Twitter account that alerted the public of illegal aliens freed by sanctuary cities. @ICEAlerts is now “protected,” meaning only those who had already followed the account can see the names. Users also can’t retweet the old posts.

Jon Feere, a former senior employee at U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement under President Trump, said the Biden administration doesn’t want people to know what kinds of criminals it’s no longer actively seeking to deport.

Feere said, “It seems the Biden Admin locked @ICE Alerts because if you were to report the location of one of these dangerous aliens to ICE, it would become too obvious that these assaulters, drug dealers, thieves, and drunk drivers are now allowed to go free under Biden’s policies.”

Feere is posting some of the criminals Biden doesn’t want you to know about.

In the final months of the Trump administration, the account had been posting at a pace of a notice a day of migrants released under sanctuary city policies.

The final postings went up on January 21, and the account hasn’t listed anyone since.

ICE also used to post “Most Wanted Wednesday” tweets aimed at getting the public’s help in locating public safety threats. The Biden Admin is apparently not too interested in public safety. pic.twitter.com/wN3YCBOa7J — Jon Feere (@JonFeere) March 2, 2021

