Feds Target Trump & Supporters, But Offer Deal to Lawyers Who Torched NYPD Van









One of the most widely covered stories of this past week was Donald Trump being forced to turn over 8 years of taxes to New York DA Sy Vance. That drop included millions of pages of documents.

In a city that’s suffered historic rises in street crime, and where some 90% of those arrested on gun charges have been released, we’re wondering how many work hours Vance’s office is willing to spend scouring those pages, in an effort to “get” the former president.

Meanwhile, little attention is being been paid to what’s happening to those arrested for breaching the Capitol Building. Intrepid NY Post columnist Miranda Devine has done some digging and found, even after 7 weeks, “almost everyone arrested around the country remains in jail over the riot, even if they committed no violence, have no criminal record, have stable jobs, are retirees or a mother and son duo.” She claims, “The aim is to bankrupt and destroy Trump supporters, most of whom can’t afford the legal fees.

Ms. Devine compares this treatment to how BLM-Antifa rioters and looters were treated last summer.

After DC mayhem in June, almost everyone charged with felony rioting was released from jail and later had the charge dropped.

In Portland, charges were broomed for 90 percent of rioters arrested in September’s anti-cop violence. One 23-year-old charged with attempted murder, arson, possession of a destructive device, and rioting was freed on a $1,000 bond.

And circling back to New York City, more than 400 rioters and looters were sprung without bail and had charges dismissed.

One of the most dangerous acts during the NYC riots was committed by two lawyers, Urooj Rahman and Colinford Mattis. They were charged with torching an empty NYPD van during a Black Lives Matter protest in Brooklyn last summer. The pair faced life behind bars when they were indicted on charges including arson, conspiracy, and use of explosives.

Rahman allegedly tossed a Molotov cocktail at the vehicle and Mattis acted as the wheelman and drove off after the van ignited. Prosecutors said in a detention memo at the time that they were trying to pass out Molotov cocktails to protesters at the demonstration.

It’s now been learned that Princeton, NYU graduate Mattis and Fordham School of Law alumna Rahman have, while out on bail, been ever so quietly, offered a plea deal from the feds.

Is there anyone willing to bet these two explosive making, bomb tossing “domestic terrorists” will do serious time? We’ll give 2 to 1 they’ll be back on the street before Vance is half-way through harassing “The Donald”; and while some non-violent Capitol intruders remain behind bars.

