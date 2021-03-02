TX and MS drop mask mandate, open businesses 100%









Both Texas and Mississippi are dropping the mask mandate and opening up businesses at 100% capacity. Officials warn against it, but they haven’t been terribly reliable.

The two state officials feel the deaths, hospitalizations, and cases are down enough. The vaccine is now being rapidly distributed. Hopefully, they are right.

The Dem panic over pandemic is being ignored, and Americans in the two states are regaining their freedom.

In the meantime, the New York lawmakers are going to take away disgraced Governor Cuomo’s emergency powers. [Oh, yes, please, and open up. We are prisoners here in New York.]

Here is Gov. Abbott’s announcement to open Texas and end the mask mandate pic.twitter.com/3RyGdMVXvD — The Recount (@therecount) March 2, 2021

Starting tomorrow, we are lifting all of our county mask mandates and businesses will be able to operate at full capacity without any state-imposed rules. Our hospitalizations and case numbers have plummeted, and the vaccine is being rapidly distributed. It is time! — Tate Reeves (@tatereeves) March 2, 2021

There are those who disagree and are in the last throes of panic [there is little to no difference in places that locked down with masks and those that didn’t]:

TX and MS want to open 100% and lift mask mandates when there are now Covid variants & their states don’t have high numbers of vaccinated ppl. 🤦🏽‍♀️ Is there any Republican left that is not a dumbfuck? — CJ 🌊 (@CJ_isnowblue) March 2, 2021

I’m horrified between TX and MS. This ignorance isn’t something to take pride in. https://t.co/nAvDB6EP3G — TheTechnologyRN ™👩🏻‍⚕️💡💭🇺🇸☮️ (@thetechnologyrn) March 2, 2021

Given that TX and MS are lifting all mitigation measures, can we pls reinstate travel restrictions for those states and others that may follow? This is just openly threatening all the progress that has been made. — Shawn Connery (@ShawnConnery2) March 2, 2021

