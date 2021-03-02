TX and MS drop mask mandate, open businesses 100%

By
M. Dowling
-
0

Both Texas and Mississippi are dropping the mask mandate and opening up businesses at 100% capacity. Officials warn against it, but they haven’t been terribly reliable.

The two state officials feel the deaths, hospitalizations, and cases are down enough. The vaccine is now being rapidly distributed. Hopefully, they are right.

The Dem panic over pandemic is being ignored, and Americans in the two states are regaining their freedom.

In the meantime, the New York lawmakers are going to take away disgraced Governor Cuomo’s emergency powers. [Oh, yes, please, and open up. We are prisoners here in New York.]

There are those who disagree and are in the last throes of panic [there is little to no difference in places that locked down with masks and those that didn’t]:

