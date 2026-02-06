Congress Is Looking at Everything & Anything to Stop EU Censorship of Americans

The UK now has ten major cities run by Islamists, and one candidate is a terrorist who hates Jews. The leadership put 12,000 of their citizens in prison for speech they didn’t like. The French are planning to allow foreigners in their country illegally to vote, nullifying the voting rights of citizens. Brazil just made 500,000 illegal aliens citizens so they too can replace the actual citizens.

The EU is working to silence Americans to keep the truth from its own people.

The House recently published a shocking and troubling report on the global censorship complex orchestrated by the EU. They are attempting to force the US to comply with their oppressive Digital Services Act and Markets Act.

Zero Hedge reports that hundreds of unelected EU bureaucrats will decide what constitutes disinformation. They then instruct Big Tech firms to censor it.

They will appoint “trusted flaggers” to decide what people are allowed to see and say. If you think any of these people are democratic, you’d be misinformed. These are authoritarians, and the majority of people in Europe probably don’t want this any more than we do.

So, totalitarians in Europe will take away Americans’ free speech if they communicate in the EU.

Congress Promises to Act

“Congress is considering stripping sovereign immunity of EU censorship officials, prohibiting social media from enforcing censorship orders, and enabling private lawsuits against foreign entities,” writes journalist Michael Shellenberger.

Congress might propose the Granite Act, which would amend an existing statute stating that US policy will not allow foreign nations to impose penalties on US companies in an attempt to nullify the First Amendment.

The House is also looking at sanctions, such as canceling visas to foreign censors of American speech.