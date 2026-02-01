Bondi DoJ’s Unforgivable Mistake in the Judge Boasberg Case

A judicial misconduct complaint against Chief U.S. District Judge James E. Boasberg of D.C. has been dismissed partly because the Justice Department failed to show that he exhibited bias against the Trump administration, according to the Washington Post. They didn’t attach the evidence.

It’s another failure by Attorney General Pam Bondi, who announced it publicly with fanfare. What is most unforgivable is that one piece of evidence, attachment A, was not attached. Whose fault was it? Was it sabotage? Doesn’t anyone check?

It’s very embarrassing.

The administration officials failed to provide evidence, Chief Judge Jeffrey S. Sutton of the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Sixth Circuit said in a decision. He dismissed the misconduct complaint. The decision, dated Dec. 19, was made public Saturday.

The misconduct complaint was filed last year by Attorney General Pam Bondi’s then-chief of staff, Chad Mizelle, to show they were dealing with rogue judges. Mizelle is a Trump supporter.

It Also Wasn’t Far Enough Afield

Mizelle, who has since left the Justice Department, alleged that Boasberg made inappropriate comments about the Trump administration at a working breakfast hosted by Chief Justice John G. Roberts Jr. during a policymaking conference for the federal judiciary last March.

Although the meeting was private, a conservative website reported that Boasberg brought up concerns from his judicial colleagues that the Trump administration would defy court orders and touch off a constitutional crisis. Mizelle alleged that Boasberg “publicly forecasted his baseless predictions of presidential lawlessness, then issued erroneous rulings based on that preconceived notion.”

The Judge said they didn’t provide the evidence, and even if they did, comments at a judicial conference wouldn’t qualify as misconduct. It’s not far enough afield,” the judge said.

If that is the case, why even bring it? Why not bring a case on Boasberg’s stalking of the president?