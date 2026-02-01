Top Far Left Democrat Protesters Make Up to $100,000 a Year

The top-paid protesters earn $80,000 to $100,000 a year. The wingnuts are especially in demand. They are being used to destroy our institutions. The leaders want the country to fall. They get flown all around the country.

El Cajon Mayor Bill Wells: “George Soros, that’s funding these operations. These people are being paid between $80 and $120,000 a year to be paid protesters. — Yes, you’ll fly to other cities and stay there and put your body at risk of fighting the federal government. There’s an anarchy happening.”

Booker T Jones interview:

California Mayor in San Diego County confirms top anti-ICE protesters are being paid between $80,000-$100,000 per year He says protesters are even being flown around the country El Cajon Mayor Bill Wells “George Soros that’s funding these operations. These people are being paid… pic.twitter.com/MKxC40NPfX — Wall Street Apes (@WallStreetApes) February 1, 2026

The radicals are now taking over Target stores. They get paid well, and they’re probably hardcore leftists. These are people who don’t care who they hurt.

The radicals also attacked a church service again. ICE agents were allegedly present at the service.

The poster is correct. It’s a war on religion. If they succeed in beating the churches, they will replace them with their amoral, secular religion.