Home Home Top

Top Far Left Democrat Protesters Make Up to $100,000 a Year

M Dowling
The top-paid protesters earn $80,000 to $100,000 a year. The wingnuts are especially in demand. They are being used to destroy our institutions. The leaders want the country to fall. They get flown all around the country.

El Cajon Mayor Bill Wells: “George Soros, that’s funding these operations. These people are being paid between $80 and $120,000 a year to be paid protesters. — Yes, you’ll fly to other cities and stay there and put your body at risk of fighting the federal government. There’s an anarchy happening.”

Booker T Jones interview:

The radicals are now taking over Target stores.  They get paid well, and they’re probably hardcore leftists. These are people who don’t care who they hurt.

The radicals also attacked a church service again. ICE agents were allegedly present at the service.

The poster is correct. It’s a war on religion. If they succeed in beating the churches, they will replace them with their amoral, secular religion.

Adonymost
Adonymost
1 hour ago

Remember “flash mobs”? Guess what would happen if conservative Americans did the same thing.

