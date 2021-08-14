Bongino and Torba engage in battle over Rumble

















Andrew Torba, CEO of Gab, is battling with Dan Bongino once again. Torba complained about Parler, as an “establishment Republican” platform, and Rumble. Dan Bongino has invested in both companies.

Torba’s concern about Rumble, owned by a Canadian liberal who says he supports free speech, is that they are inviting Leftists to sign up. But more importantly, he is concerned about their new terms of service.

Rumble now recognizes hate speech and Torba says there is no such thing [in law]. It looks exactly like the YouTube terms of service, he says. He thinks we are possibly being sucked into a trap to build up Rumble, making him into a behemoth who will turn on us one day.

This is the line in the Rumble terms of service he is probably referring to:

“You may not post or transmit any message which is abusive, inciting violence, harassing, harmful, hateful, anti-semitic, racist or threatening.”

Dan Bongino addressed it without mercy (go to about 17:00 on the clip), calling Torba a fraud although he will still promote his site and others. He also called him a clown, among other things.

Torba complained that a Facebook co-founder invested in Rumble. Bongino explained that one Facebook investor is Peter Thiel, a Libertarian.

Torba responded on this link.

We want both Bongino and Torba to succeed. To us, this is a disagreement that doesn’t destroy either one.

However, the hate speech clause on Rumble needs to be watched. Perhaps the CEO is just being careful and wants to stay up, but Bongino didn’t directly address that. We just remember how Facebook started out the same way. It’s not alarming yet.

We don’t try to make money on Rumble but we could lose our clips if they go to the dark side.

