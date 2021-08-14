Dead White Americans and our changing demographics

















Tucker interviewed Pedro Gonzalez of Chronicles Magazine on Tucker’s show tonight. They discussed the declining population of whites in America and the joy a Washington Post reporter feels over dead white Americans.

It seems 5 million Americans have disappeared, many to death by opioids. Black Democrats in politics and the media also rejoice over the power they believe it will give them. At least one representative sees us as South Africa.

That’s racist and it will destroy the USA. We must never judge people by the color of their skin. If only we could bring back Martin Luther King Jr.

Watch:

