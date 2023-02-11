Booing Biden Break

In case you missed it, Joe Biden was recently booed at a Los Angeles Lakers basketball game.

The incident occurred after Lebron James broke Kareem Abdul-Jabbar’s record of 38,387 points scored.

Biden appeared on the jumbotron to congratulate Lebron, but the Lakers crowd started to boo Biden.


GuvGeek
GuvGeek
1 hour ago

The Fake Media still wants us to believe that Traitor Joe has a 43% approval rating.

