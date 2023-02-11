Biden Had Sensitive Documents Stashed in Boston

by JD Simmons

Joe Biden appears to have stashed sensitive files in his Boston office. The Sentinel wondered why they didn’t investigate that office. Where else in the country might he have sensitive documents stashed? Perhaps Xi knows.

The NY Post reports that emails released on Friday by the National Archives reveal references to President Biden’s lawyers handing over boxes of documents in Boston.

“Please ensure that the boxes in your office in Boston remain secure in a locked space and are not accessed by anyone,” National Archives official Gary Stern wrote on Nov. 7 to Biden attorneys Patrick Moore and Bob Bauer.

“The email was sent five days after Biden’s lawyers say they discovered classified documents at Biden’s office at the Penn Biden Center in Washington,” Steve Nelson of the NY Post writes.

We can’t say if they’re classified, but they are sensitive.

🚨 BREAKING: Karine Jean-Pierre is asked about a report regarding emails showing NARA contacting team Biden to make sure boxes in the “Boston Office” remain secure. pic.twitter.com/eqRqKDHvug — Benny Johnson (@bennyjohnson) February 10, 2023

