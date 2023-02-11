Mystery of the Green Lasers Over Hawaii Solved

As a Chinese balloon sauntered in the sky over 40 countries, green lasers shot down over Hawaii. We now know that the lights probably came from a Chinese satellite.

The mysterious green lasers:

On January 28—the same day a suspected Chinese spy balloon was detected by the U.S. off the coast of Alaska—a camera watching the night atop a mountain in Hawaii caught a series of green laser beams darting across the sky.

Lasting a matter of seconds, just as it turned 2:00 a.m. local time (7:00 a.m. ET), footage from the camera caught the bands arcing left to right, footage shows. While the owners of the camera initially supposed it was a NASA mapping satellite, the U.S. space organization has said that it was not them, suggesting it may have been the Chinese

They originally thought it came from NASA, but it looks like it came from the CCP satellite. The lasers seem to be from the Chinese Daqi-1/AEMS satellite, which has a stated use of atmospheric environmental monitoring. Daqi-1 uses an instrument similar to the NASA ICESat-2 satellite.

While everyone worries about a balloon, we have a few hundred Chinese satellites over us that can see far more detail than the balloon.

The satellite was conducting atmospheric studies, spewing carbon emissions. They should do that in China.

China is shining green lasers down to Earth from space from their satellites, this was near Hawaii This doesn’t seem good pic.twitter.com/Xs1gOihAHu — Hodgetwins (@hodgetwins) February 10, 2023

