Book about Harry & Meghan tells the ‘shocking’ truth about why they left

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are portrayed in a new book by her friends that allegedly dispels rumors and straightens out the ‘shocking’ reasons they left. Actually, it makes them look petty.

A new book reportedly written with the cooperation of Harry and Meghan, which they deny, allegedly details the “shocking” real reasons they had to leave.

The new book Finding Freedom: Harry and Meghan and the Making of a Modern Royal Family makes the claim that Meghan and Prince Harry felt snubbed by William and Kate at their last royal appearance. It was co-authored by royal reporters Omid Scobie and Carolyn Durand.

“A lot of damage has been done,” co-author Omid Scobie told PEOPLE of tensions between the couples.

KATE’S TOO ALOOF & WILLIAM GAVE ADVICE

Allegedly, Kate and Meghan didn’t battle but Kate didn’t try to bridge the divide set up by the media, according to the book.

Kate is “extremely guarded” but the self-promoting Meghan said she eased tensions with a gift.

Also, Prince William advised Harry against moving too fast in his relationship with Meghan. [It sounds like good advice to us, especially in hindsight.]

Harry was “pissed.”

Gina Nelthorpe-Cowne, a friend of Markle’s, warned her not to date Harry because they will come after her.

“Look at Diana,” Markle’s friend was quoted by the book, according to Today.

“They hate royal wives and girlfriends. They will come after you.”

THE PAIN OVER A NECKLACE

Meghan was also upset that she “got in trouble” for wearing a certain necklace.

It was December 2016 when she was photographed in an Ani + Wren 14-carat gold chain with the initials “H” — referring to then-boyfriend Prince Harry — and “M.” However, a concerned palace aide disapproved of the jewelry.

“She was advised that wearing such a necklace only served to encourage the photographers to keep pursuing such images — and new headlines,” Scobie and Duran wrote in their book, which was excerpted in this week’s issue of People magazine.

It made her “frustrated” and “emotional.”

Really? All of this is such petty garbage from a spoiled Duchess and her smitten husband.

Allegedly, this will set the record straight as to why the couple had to leave their royal life. It’s a lot of nonsense so far.