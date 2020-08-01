Omar’s campaign furiously funds her husband’s company as she faces a tough challenger

Rep Ilhan Omar, who almost certainly married her brother in an immigration scam, married her consultant. To date, since August, 2017, she has given him/his firm $1.7 million.

In the last three weeks, she gave him $600,000 for his consultation.

The most recent payments were first reported by the Washington Free Beacon

There is an ongoing FEC complaint against Omar’s campaign, but does anyone think anything will come of it?

Omar and her husband Tim Mynett are Teflon leftists.

The conservative National Legal and Policy Center (NLPC) filed the complaint in August 2019, alleging that Omar broke federal laws by using campaign funds to pursue an affair with Mynett.

Rep. Omar is facing a tough primary challenge.

The challenger, Antone Melton-Meaux, a black mediation lawyer, has a large campaign chest of $3.5 million from people who aren’t happy about Omar’s antisemitism.

Antone said they don’t need someone “distracted with Twitter fights.”

The small but influential Jewish community doesn’t like the fact that Omar is anti-Semitic.

Omar is backed by fellow Democratic Socialist [communist] Keith Ellison, Politico reported.