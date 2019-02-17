Booker Acted Stupidly to Reports Smollett Hate Crime Was a Hoax

Senator Cory Booker, who called the alleged attack on Jussie Smollett, a “modern-day lynching” is not only ready to cover for Smollet, he’s ready to blame it on the right-wing, suggesting whites are all white supremacists. While he doesn’t come right out and say it, it is what he means.

All of a sudden, Booker wants to wait until the facts come in before he comments. He then points to white supremacist attacks in Charleston and Pittsburgh on the clip below.

The young killer in Charleston wasn’t registered as Republican, he was a crazy Nazi, and the one in Pittsburgh did not vote for Trump — he hated him.

The difference between the white supremacists and the Communists/Socialists is white supremacists are hated by the Republicans/Conservatives while Communists/Socialists are embraced by the Democrat Party. There are also far more Communists/Socialists than white supremacists.

Watch:

HATE CRIMES

There was an increase in hate crimes in 2017 over the prior year. In all, 7,175 hate incidents were reported in 2017, up from 6,121 in the previous year.

The crimes are increasing against Jewish people.

There also was a 17 percent increase in hate crimes in 2017: at least 976 cases involving 1,017 victims. That number was up from 834 cases involving 862 people the previous year. Though the numbers were on the rise, the bureau reported that the increase corresponded with an uptick in the number of agencies reporting such crimes to the FBI.

We are talking about an increase of 28 people.

Rosenstein said 88 percent of law enforcement agencies that provide hate crime data to the FBI’s Uniform Crime Report reported none in 2016.

When anyone says the hate crimes have increased more than any time since 9/11, they don’t present the facts. There has been a corresponding increase in reporting. These aren’t significant numbers in a country of over 335 million people. But, yes, there are too many hate crimes and they are terrible. That makes Smollet’s possible hoax all the more egregious and he is not white and he is not a Trump supporter.

FACEBOOK HAS SMOLLET’S BACK

Facebook is covering for Smollet too.

You are not allowed to say on Facebook that Jussie Smollett carried out a hate hoax. pic.twitter.com/jnFx7aQFbS — Rod Dreher (@roddreher) February 17, 2019