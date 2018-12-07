Bookies Say Activist Transgender Will Win Miss Universe

After winning the 2018 Miss Universe Spain pageant, Angela Ponce, a biological male who has undergone gender reassignment surgery and hormone therapy, has become the first trans contestant in the Miss Universe competition. She is also the oddsmakers’ favorite.

“As the competition nears, online bookies are taking action, and Ponce has grown to become the clear favorite with current odds of +600,” The Blast reports. “The folks at MyBookie.ag compiled their list of where all the countries currently stand. She’s the favorite to win +2000.

This is idiotic and will probably help put an end to beauty contests. Taking someone who is completely altered surgically and having the person compete is nonsensical. Such a strange, upside down world.

PONCE IS AN ACTIVIST

Ponce is pushing the transgender agenda, saying she knew she was a female when she was a 3-year old male.

Miss Universe was once owned by President Trump and competing in this contest is a message to him.

“Trans women have been persecuted and erased for so long. If they give me the crown, it would show trans women are just as many women as cis women,” said Ponce.

The surgically-fixed male has a message for the President. She said it will be “more than a message to him, it would be a win for human rights.”

How is letting a biological man — who have been surgically altered — compete against women a win for human rights? The same thing is going in in sports where women don’t have a prayer against a biological male. Treating transgenders with respect is one thing, but this is quite another. This is a blow to women and it’s bizarre.

In 2012, a Canadian transgender model sued the Miss Universe contest and they gave in, allowing transgenders to participate.

PHOTOS OF THE SURGICALLY-DEFINED TRANSGENDER