Border agent releases photos, “It’s lunacy!”

















“The Biden administration is actively importing COVID cases into the U.S. at the same time it is pushing new mask mandates…and even raising the possibility of more lockdowns.” ~ Mark Morgan, Former Acting Commissioner of US CBP

Townhall reporter Julio Rosas has posted leaked videos of the horror and chaos at the border. Agents can’t take it anymore.

The illegals are quickly released into the country, even with COV. Many are going to Florida.

“They are way past capacity – so aliens sit outside because where do you take them? Logistically it’s a nightmare – people want to go to the bathroom, need to eat, women need to breastfeed, and the list goes on…This has surpassed the point of sustainability – this is lunacy,” the source said.

Border Patrol Is Fed Up

Former Acting Commissioner of U.S. Customs and Border Protection Mark Morgan told Townhall the Biden administration has been lying to the American public since the start of the border crisis. “Look at the damn pictures…Border Patrol is getting fed up and [agents] are sending out pictures,” to show what is really happening, Morgan said.

Morgan said the capacity for two Border Patrol stations in the Rio Grande Valley Sector for illegal immigrants is around 600.

“Last week, they had 10,000! 10,000! And 8,000 were unprocessed,” leading to overcrowding which violates almost every single CDC guidance to mitigate the spread of COVID-19.

“Where is the mainstream media, where’s the open border advocates and the Democrats who had crocodile tears in 2019? Where are they now?”

CNN reported this week how unaccompanied minors in HHS sites revealed they still are getting uncooked food, having long wait times for medical attention, and experiencing prolonged stays

Warning: Graphic The overcrowded facilities are one part of the current border crisis. Another aspect has been the vehicle crashes while transporting people trying to avoid BP. This one was last week south of Falfurrias, TX. The van had around 24 people, at least 10 were killed. pic.twitter.com/HnZ24nB7En — Julio Rosas (@Julio_Rosas11) August 11, 2021

A law enforcement source told me there’s been a dramatic increase in vehicle smuggling this year, leading to more crashes. In the RGV, there were three fatal car crashes in a one-week period, totaling 13 deaths. None of them were the result of the police pursuing the vehicles. — Julio Rosas (@Julio_Rosas11) August 11, 2021

Meanwhile, Americans are being forced to vaccinate in certain states Wake the hell up https://t.co/tpzITrzVDx — Drew Hernandez (@DrewHLive) August 11, 2021

Trail camera footage of a group of illegal aliens walking on a ranch in Kinney County, Texas. Taken 8/8. In this border sector, Border Patrol detected almost 10,000 “gotaways” in July. pic.twitter.com/jJTLbmh4ou — Charlotte Cuthbertson (@charlottecuthbo) August 9, 2021

The satire site only it’s probably true:

Study: Biden Administration Has Successfully Reduced Media Coverage Of Border Crisis By 867% https://t.co/z0NCLZ0lQX — The Babylon Bee (@TheBabylonBee) August 11, 2021

Related















