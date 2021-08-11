Clay Travis takes on mask tyrants in Williamson County Schools

















You all should be ashamed. ~ Clay Travis

The Williamson County, Tennessee school board defied the parents and required students to wear masks this school year. The debate inside the board meeting was firey as the board members decided to force the students to wear masks, ignoring the parents.

The four-hour meeting drew a large crowd of freedom protesters including former sports journalist and conservative political commentator Clay Travis, who has children that attend schools in the district.

Mr. Travis explained the masks don’t work and not one study shows that they do.

We believe parents should decide if they want to force their children to wear masks. In general, school boards are political and represent special interests, not the parents.

This is a talk radio host who does something:

The anti mask at schools revolution is underway in Tennessee. These are the people who couldn’t get in the meeting tonight. They’ve never seen a crowd this big before for a school board meeting. pic.twitter.com/GXTDmPks6A — Clay Travis (@ClayTravis) August 11, 2021

Here are my comments @WCSedu school board tonight on why masks in schools make zero sense. I encourage all of you to speak out at your own school boards: pic.twitter.com/M14ICcZ3wd — Clay Travis (@ClayTravis) August 11, 2021

He also discussed it on Fox & Friends this morning (go to 03:14):

I talked Andrew Cuomo’s resignation, the absurdity of schools requiring kids to wear masks & the college football top 25 poll this morning on @FoxNews. Enjoy: pic.twitter.com/pXvP4xHQCt — Clay Travis (@ClayTravis) August 11, 2021

Yesterday he spoke to the censorship of Dr. Rand Paul.

“Rand Paul, a doctor and a senator, is now banned for seven days from YouTube for saying that he doesn’t believe that the data reflects that masks work. How in the world is it remotely defensible to not allow #RandPaul to share his opinions?” – @ClayTravis pic.twitter.com/GnSIJVxZ6j — OutKick (@Outkick) August 11, 2021

Related















