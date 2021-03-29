Border Csar Kamala is busy redecorating as the border crisis grows









The border crisis is getting worse and Vice President Kamala Harris, who is in charge, cannot be found. The transparent administration is not transparent. She has not made any plans to go to the border and she had no events this weekend.

This is taking place as the Biden administration is now asking for government volunteers to help manage the migrant surge. The Office of Personnel Management has sent memos to agency heads seeking “volunteer deployments” for up to 120 days.

“We are actively working to screen, process, and deploy these volunteers while continuing our recruitment efforts and exploration of other avenues to bolster staff resources at the border,” an OPM spokesperson said.

At the same time, she’s unhappy with the renovations being made to her VP mansion and is temporarily staying at Blair House. Sadly, she’s “living out of suitcases.” Meanwhile, children are sleeping on the floor in foil encaged in crowded conditions during COV.

Recently, Harris laughed when asked if she is going to the border, and cackled, “Not Today.”

Biden, REMARKABLY, still claims there is no border crisis. Biden denies his actions triggered the crisis despite all the evidence. He keeps blaming Trump.

“I make no apologies for ending programs that did not exist before Trump became president that had an incredibly negative impact on the law, international law, as well as on human dignity,” Biden said.

Reporters told Biden that people are telling them that they came because of him.

Biden dropped the Remain in Mexico policy, canceled deals with the Central American nations, is not returning most illegals including criminals, invited them in with free everything including healthcare, and completely neutralized ICE.

Meanwhile, he said he is working on an agreement with Mexico to take their citizens back.

Biden frittered away the hard-won security at the border. His DHS secretary even told everyone in the world that if you’re under 18 you can come in illegally. After that, of course, they would bring in their families through chain migration.

