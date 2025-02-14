Border Czar Referred AOC to the Deputy Attorney General

AOC is helping illegal aliens evade ICE, and she might be in trouble. Border Czar Tom Homan has referred her to the Deputy Attorney General. The office of Squad member Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D-N.Y., hosted a live webinar on Wednesday advising migrants in her district about their rights if they come face to face with Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agents looking to deport them, Fox News reports.

The “Know Your Rights With ICE” virtual event was broadcast live on Ocasio-Cortez’s Facebook page, where migrant viewers were informed of how to deal with ICE search requests if officers come calling to their homes or places of work.

Migrants were also warned of “ruses” they allege ICE agents employ to get people to comply with searches, while the hosts also touted “trends” in how ICE conducts its searches, which have ramped up in recent weeks under the Trump administration.

Ingraham: You got AOC putting out a webinar to help illegals avoid apprehension Homan: I sent a letter to the Deputy AG today… Is that impeding our law enforcement efforts. If so, what are we going to do about it? Maybe AOC is going to be in trouble now pic.twitter.com/3gnp90Imsd — Acyn (@Acyn) February 14, 2025

AOC organizes webinars with strategies to avoid ice. Is this legal? pic.twitter.com/7U8Z297LPT — LynneP (@LynneBP_294) February 13, 2025

