NYPD Makes Arrests After Adams OKs Rikers, LA Plots

NYPD is making massive arrests in New York City right now. This comes just HOURS after Tom Homan met with NYC Mayor Adams, who agreed to allow ICE to use Rikers Island to house illegals. Some of these “protestors” could be deported! If you click the link, you can watch one arrest, and when you hear the bongos, you know they’re communists. Communist Antifa has joined up with radical Islamist supporters.

Eric Adams wants that pardon. However, he is also concerned about the city.

Following his second meeting with President Trump’s Border Czar Tom Homan on Thursday, Mayor Eric Adams announced the city would once again allow federal immigration authorities to operate inside the Rikers Island jail complex.

In an emailed statement on Feb. 13, hours after his roughly 90-minute meeting with Homan, the mayor said he plans to issue an executive order reestablishing federal Immigration and Customs Enforcement’s (ICE) presence at the island jail complex.

“Today, I met with ‘Border Czar’ Tom Homan and local federal law enforcement officials to discuss how we can work together to remove violent migrant gangs from our city,” Adams said. “We also discussed ways to embed more NYPD detectives into federal task forces, focusing on these violent gangs and criminal activity. … Keeping the 8.3 million New Yorkers who call our city home safe is — and will always remain — our administration’s North Star.”

LAPD Commissioner’s Evade ICE Instructions

At the same time, LAPD Commissioner Lou Colanche is telling his staff to teach illegal aliens how to evade ICE. I don’t need to remind you that the border czar, Tom Homan, is trying to remove criminals and terrorists.

Officials in Sanctuary cities throughout the country, including Los Angeles, are working to thwart the work of federal immigration officers. Now, amid calls from an activist member of the Los Angeles Board of Police Commissioners, LAPD personnel and resources are being used to conduct “Know Your Rights” seminars and provide “red cards” with those rights spelled out in English, Spanish, and other languages, Redstate reports.

It’s illegal. Tom Homan needs to arrest him.

The Deal to Neuter the Sheriffs

At the same time, The Current reports that a leaked settlement draft between Los Angeles County Sheriff Robert Luna and California Attorney General Rob Bonta will cripple the nation’s largest sheriff’s department. It is all to advance the radical BLM and ACLU-backed pro-criminal agenda.

Sources say it is intended to gut law enforcement powers, limit deputy authority, and implement policies that would embolden criminals. At the same time, it ties the hands of law enforcement.

100-Page Document

