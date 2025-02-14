Tariffs Aimed at Free Trade & Bringing Jobs Back to the US

America First!

President Trump announced reciprocal tariffs today. That means if countries tariff us, the US will tariff them equally. It begins in April. The goal is free trade. We’ve been supporting the goods and services of other countries and allowing trade deficits. He wants it to end.

If they don’t go along, he is taking a risk. There is a risk of inflation.

Trump says that inflation may exist in the short term, but in the long term, it would bring manufacturing back. Companies won’t want tariffs and will hopefully move to the US to avoid them.

The working class has lost too many jobs overseas, and he is trying to cut into that. Additionally, if nations decide to halt our imports of necessary items such as drugs in the event of war, we would be in big trouble. We need to do something.

Tariffs are also used to get Canada and Mexico to control the border, which they are doing.

Subscribe to the Daily Newsletter Name Last name Email