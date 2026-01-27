NEA President Becky Pringle Pushes the Road to Political Revolution

The National Education Association President, Becky Pringle, is pushing Bernie Sanders’ “Roadmap to Political Revolution.” It is a plan to turn the United States into a communist nation.

The communists and anarchists are out in the open, and still, people can’t see. It’s quite amazing.

The Sunrise Movement, which is hosting the event, is a radical communist movement, and the speakers, including Pringle, are all radicals.

The event is framed as something one only “dreams” about, with “Trump and billionaires” allegedly “creating nightmares.”

The event consists of three main ideas. The first is disrupt. They want mass disruption to stop so-called authoritarian consolidation. The second is to clear house, where they can resoundingly defeat the billionaire establishment of both parties in the elections. And the third is unrig; they want to rebel against the billionaire-run two-party system “for a real democracy that delivers for working people.” What they have in mind is a communist country without freedom.

They are the authoritarians who want to tear down the USA and replace it with their radical and evil ideas.

BREAKING: The president of the nation’s largest teachers union is speaking at this event on the “Roadmap to Political Revolution” It’s time to revoke the National Education Association’s federal charter. The NEA is a political organization that has nothing to do with education. pic.twitter.com/ZjBjVlIbVI — Corey A. DeAngelis, school choice evangelist (@DeAngelisCorey) January 27, 2026

The Color Revolution

Lenin’s pathway to revolution.