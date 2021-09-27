Border Czarina Harris bursts out laughing over ‘slavery’ incident by BP on horses

















In case you missed Friday’s performance of The View, two vaccinated hosts were pulled off the air, quite dramatically, allegedly for testing positive for COV. Hosts Sunny Hostin and Ana Navarro had to step offstage before Border Czarina Kamala Harris came on.

Lots of drama and hyperbolic language from Democrats over COV.

Harris, of course, was horrified by the [fake, manufactured] tale of Haitians abused by Border Patrol on horseback. Naturally, she said it’s because Haitians are black. And, she added, the Border Patrol on horses must pay.

There is an investigation but this administration has already prejudged it and let their bureaucrats know the verdict should be ‘guilty.’

Texas Governor Abbott will hire anyone they fire. God Bless Texas and Governor Abbott because these men are 100% innocent.

Kamala, a descendent of slaveholders, said, it was “horrible” and she’s “outraged.”

The Czarina said, “Human beings should not be treated that way. And as we all know, it also evoked images of some of the worst moments of our history. Where that kind of behavior has been used against the indigenous people of our country, has been used against African Americans in times of slavery.”

At 57 seconds, the Czarina can’t control her laughter as she begins to say “the indigenous people…”

Maybe she’s uncomfortable because she’s telling a ridiculous lie?

There’s something wrong with her.

Watch:

.@VP @KamalaHarris addresses the U.S. Border Patrol deploying agents on horseback against Haitian migrants at the U.S.-Mexico border: “Human beings should not be treated that way.” “We’ve got to do more, no question… Haiti is our neighbor.” pic.twitter.com/ao61DG9zH3 — The View (@TheView) September 24, 2021

