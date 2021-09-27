Quick Read! Penal Colony Australia & Amazing Italian Police

















Australia is back to being a penal colony and that’s not an exaggeration. This is actually the result of mass delusion and mass hysteria thanks to the media and partisan doctors/scientists. We aren’t saying COV doesn’t exist or you shouldn’t get the vaccine. What we are saying is you should decide, not the government and their toadies running corporations.

Look:

HE’S LEAVING THE HOUSE, HE’S LEAVING THE HOUSE!

The Australian public health strategy. “Get him! He is leaving his house!” pic.twitter.com/YWg0tdLqNK — Aaron Ginn (@aginnt) September 26, 2021

AMAZING ITALY

Italy’s truck drivers took over highways to protest vaccine passports and mandates pushed by tyrannical Great Resetters throughout their nation and the world.

Nothing gets done without the truck drivers.

Truck drivers eventually blocked the roads:

Then the Police Did Something Great!

Police showed up in their riot gear and removed their helmets, joining the people. The crowd was grateful.

Watch:

Meanwhile in Italy 🇮🇹 Italian police take off their helmets in solidarity with anti vaccine passports protestors. #NoVaccinePassports pic.twitter.com/IHC9gus1GE — James Melville (@JamesMelville) September 27, 2021

Two more clips:

WATCH: Nearly 20,000 people demonstrate in Trieste, Italy against the government’s vaccine passport, which will become compulsory for work in October. Italian truckers are preparing to block the country’s highways this coming Monday. pic.twitter.com/shK8VO1RcV — Election Wizard (@ElectionWiz) September 25, 2021

HAPPENING: Today, truckers and demonstrators in cars begin their protest against vaccine passports by blocking Italy’s highways. Calls to shutdown the roads have been circulating on social networks for days. pic.twitter.com/BLw9pBzG7H — Election Wizard (@ElectionWiz) September 27, 2021

