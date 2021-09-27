Quick Read! Penal Colony Australia & Amazing Italian Police

By
M. Dowling
-
0

It’s for your health and safety, copies.

Australia is back to being a penal colony and that’s not an exaggeration. This is actually the result of mass delusion and mass hysteria thanks to the media and partisan doctors/scientists. We aren’t saying COV doesn’t exist or you shouldn’t get the vaccine. What we are saying is you should decide, not the government and their toadies running corporations.

Look:

HE’S LEAVING THE HOUSE, HE’S LEAVING THE HOUSE!

AMAZING ITALY

Italy’s truck drivers took over highways to protest vaccine passports and mandates pushed by tyrannical Great Resetters throughout their nation and the world.

Nothing gets done without the truck drivers.

Truck drivers eventually blocked the roads:

Then the Police Did Something Great!

Police showed up in their riot gear and removed their helmets, joining the people. The crowd was grateful.

Watch:

Two more clips:


PowerInbox
Learn more about RevenueStripe...

Leave a Reply