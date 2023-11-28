Border Patrol Asks Agents Nationwide to “Virtually” Process ‘Migrants’

Border Patrol is now asking agents nationwide to help virtually process migrants at the southern border. Just want you think it can’t get worse, it does.

There is no security, no real vetting while there is a war in the Middle East and another in Ukraine. Our borders are wide open.

The people coming in are largely single military-age men.

The Tucson Sector Border Patrol had to reduce its social media posts because the sector needs all hands on deck, as thousands of illegal crossings happen every day.

The massive surge at the southern border has led to the suspension of vehicle processing, the closing of checkpoints, and the pulling of personnel from entry points.

You can read the memo to Border Patrol at The Daily Caller

The Tucson Sector had over 2,800 illegal crossings on Monday. That’s roughly the number pouring in each day.

Ali Bradley explains why this sector is in bad shape. It is because of a judge who granted an injunction in 2020 that stipulates migrants are to spend as little time in custody as possible. As a result, the sector has lower custody holding times.

If the injunction is violated a judge could reopen the case and extend the rule to the entire border.

The cartel knows about this and is responding with thousands of illegals a day. It’s a remote area so agents have to take people out in small groups. It takes hours, hours they can’t do their job of law enforcement..

In addition, US taxpayers are on the hook for $451 billion each year for care of illegal immigrants.


