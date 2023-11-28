Border Patrol Asks Agents Nationwide to “Virtually” Process ‘Migrants’

Border Patrol is now asking agents nationwide to help virtually process migrants at the southern border. Just want you think it can’t get worse, it does.

There is no security, no real vetting while there is a war in the Middle East and another in Ukraine. Our borders are wide open.



The people coming in are largely single military-age men.

If Congress doesn’t change our asylum system, this isn’t going to stop. The current system is enriching the cartels and masses of economic migrants know they can cross illegally, claim fear or say certain key words, and be released into the US with a court date often years away. https://t.co/dy2LnK897f — Bill Melugin (@BillMelugin_) November 28, 2023

The Tucson Sector Border Patrol had to reduce its social media posts because the sector needs all hands on deck, as thousands of illegal crossings happen every day.

The massive surge at the southern border has led to the suspension of vehicle processing, the closing of checkpoints, and the pulling of personnel from entry points.



You can read the memo to Border Patrol at The Daily Caller

The Tucson Sector had over 2,800 illegal crossings on Monday. That’s roughly the number pouring in each day.

Ali Bradley explains why this sector is in bad shape. It is because of a judge who granted an injunction in 2020 that stipulates migrants are to spend as little time in custody as possible. As a result, the sector has lower custody holding times.

If the injunction is violated a judge could reopen the case and extend the rule to the entire border.

Texas DPS Lt. Chris Olivarez: "As long as the federal government continues to incentivize illegal immigration, we're gonna continue seeing this flow of illegal immigration" pic.twitter.com/AeAuMqAb2g — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) November 28, 2023

The cartel knows about this and is responding with thousands of illegals a day. It’s a remote area so agents have to take people out in small groups. It takes hours, hours they can’t do their job of law enforcement..

Del Rio, Texas: Busy morning at the NGO in Del Rio, Texas as “asylum seekers” get their transportation to a city near you. They all crossed into Eagle Pass within the past week and have been processed and released by Border Patrol. The NGO posted these numbers. “Weekly… pic.twitter.com/HD2rqe6qSa — Auden B. Cabello (@CabelloAuden) November 28, 2023

In addition, US taxpayers are on the hook for $451 billion each year for care of illegal immigrants.

FOX: U.S. taxpayers are on the hook for as much as $451 BILLION PER YEAR in housing and care for illegal immigrants pic.twitter.com/ZiKKaiQz6O — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) November 28, 2023

