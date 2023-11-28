BLM RI Co-Founder Announces His Endorsement of Donald Trump

Mark Fisher, the co-founder of Black Lives Matter RI, appeared on Fox News with host Lawrence Jones to announce his endorsement of Donald Trump. He said the reason he’s not supporting the Democrat Party is their duplicity, adding that the brothers are not stupid and they know when someone is for them or not.

“A lot of people are misinformed,” Fisher said. “They don’t really understand because they don’t educate themselves on Donald Trump as a person and his history. But if they do that… it’ll be organic, because personally, I love the man.”

Fisher stated that the policies of the Democratic Party “strike at the heart of the black family and the nuclear family.”

“My message that [I] preach and that I thought is unity driven,” Fisher said. “I want to bring together all the marginalized groups from the margins and bring them to the center because we’re stronger together as one nation, indivisible, under God.”

In a poll of residents in battleground states by The New York Times and Siena College this fall, 22 percent of Black voters said they would support former president Donald Trump over President Biden in a hypothetical 2024 matchup.

If that comes to pass, Biden would be toast.

