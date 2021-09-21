Border Patrol Council President describes border conditions

















Greg Kelly spoke with Brandon Judd, the President of the Border Patrol Council. He explained that the borders are completely open with the vast majority that come through gettining released.

The political appointees are all open borders activists.

There are no resources for the Border Patrol. Despite what Joe Biden is saying about surging help in the form of judges and more agents, it’s not true. He has not sent judges or added agents. Biden’s taking agents off the north border, de-stabilizing that border. If terrorists come into the US, it’s usually through the northern border.

Watch:

Related















