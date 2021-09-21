Good Morning! Crazy Dem News to Start Your Day

By
M. Dowling
-
0

We thought we’d start the morning off with some interesting messages from the Internet world and beyond.

President Befuddled said yesterday “The National Weather Service has confirmed that extreme heat is now the leading weather-related killer in America. Rising temperatures pose an imminent threat to millions of American workers exposed to the elements, to kids in schools without air conditioning, to seniors in nursing homes without cooling resources, and particularly to disadvantaged communities.

“My Administration will not leave Americans to face this threat alone. Today, I am mobilizing an all-of-government effort to protect workers, children, seniors, and at-risk communities from extreme heat.”

The Sentinel predicts the problem will disappear by January.

What would the day be without crazy Joy, obsessed with race:

Okay, this is a start:

Dems Can Abolish Any Law

Conservative Brief reported, “A North Carolina three-judge panel has blocked the state’s photo voter ID law, ruling that it ‘was motivated at least in part by an unconstitutional intent to target African American voters.’

“The law, S.B. 824, requires voters to present a photo ID in order to vote.

“In a 2-1 ruling, two Wake County Superior Court judges held that the law violates the state’s constitution ‘because it was adopted with a discriminatory purpose.'”

it doesn’t matter that it’s not true. You just have to say it. It’s a winner for Dems who want laws to look like our borders.

A HERO:

Lawless commie girl out to destroy the US has an idea:

Zaid here is dumbfounded by the behavior of the mayor of San Francisco and doesn’t understand it. Late to the game but catching on.

A truism if ever there was one:

The Taxpayer to Contractor to Taliban Pipeline

The Epoch Times reported, “A recent Government Accountability Office (GAO) report found that 14 major military contractors have hired 1,718 former senior Pentagon officials over a five-year span. A group of good-governance advocates are pushing reforms seeking to prevent potential conflicts of interest posed by this activity.

“The Sept. 9 GAO report found that of 1,497,882 people who left the Department of Defense (DOD) between 2014 and 2019, 37,032 of them went to work for one of the 14 major contractors reviewed. Of those, 1,718 were senior officials, according to the report.

“The GAO said the Pentagon and the private sector both benefit from this interplay.”

The taxpayer pipeline to weapons contractors makes them rich and bulbous blowhards like Milley leave them for the enemy.

Secret no more:

No real thanks to this guy:

We posted this yesterday but Jack Posobiec says it so well:


PowerInbox
Learn more about RevenueStripe...

Leave a Reply