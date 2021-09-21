Good Morning! Crazy Dem News to Start Your Day

















We thought we’d start the morning off with some interesting messages from the Internet world and beyond.

President Befuddled said yesterday “The National Weather Service has confirmed that extreme heat is now the leading weather-related killer in America. Rising temperatures pose an imminent threat to millions of American workers exposed to the elements, to kids in schools without air conditioning, to seniors in nursing homes without cooling resources, and particularly to disadvantaged communities.

“My Administration will not leave Americans to face this threat alone. Today, I am mobilizing an all-of-government effort to protect workers, children, seniors, and at-risk communities from extreme heat.”

The Sentinel predicts the problem will disappear by January.

What would the day be without crazy Joy, obsessed with race:

MSNBC’s Joy Ann Reid: Media reporting Gabby Petito’s disappearance/presumed murder is symptom of “Missing White Woman Syndrome.” pic.twitter.com/UYAWgaDyYr — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) September 21, 2021

Okay, this is a start:

Seltzer poll in Iowa finds that Biden has the lowest approval of any President since George W. Bush during the economic collapse

https://t.co/oinq8QEajb — Ryan James Girdusky (@RyanGirdusky) September 21, 2021

Dems Can Abolish Any Law

Conservative Brief reported, “A North Carolina three-judge panel has blocked the state’s photo voter ID law, ruling that it ‘was motivated at least in part by an unconstitutional intent to target African American voters.’

“The law, S.B. 824, requires voters to present a photo ID in order to vote.

“In a 2-1 ruling, two Wake County Superior Court judges held that the law violates the state’s constitution ‘because it was adopted with a discriminatory purpose.'”

it doesn’t matter that it’s not true. You just have to say it. It’s a winner for Dems who want laws to look like our borders.

A HERO:

Sheriff of 2nd Largest County in Arkansas Says He WILL NOT Enforce Biden’s Vaccine Mandates https://t.co/SQJeJcWM4F — Matt Couch (@RealMattCouch) September 21, 2021

Lawless commie girl out to destroy the US has an idea:

Minnesota Rep. @Ilhan Omar is calling on the leaders of her Democrat Party – including Senate Majority Leader @SenSchumer and @POTUS @JoeBiden – to disregard the ruling Sunday night by the Senate parliamentarianhttps://t.co/Z922nPm2kH — Real America’s Voice (RAV) (@RealAmVoice) September 20, 2021

Zaid here is dumbfounded by the behavior of the mayor of San Francisco and doesn’t understand it. Late to the game but catching on.

London Breeds explanation for why she didn’t adhere to her own mask mandate was basically that she didn’t feel like it. She’s an elected official. She works for the people. Her hedonistic desires aren’t relevant. Yet how much of political culture is full of those now? — Zaid Jilani (@ZaidJilani) September 21, 2021

A truism if ever there was one:

President Trump gave up wealth. Joe Biden gave up his country! — Brigitte Gabriel (@ACTBrigitte) September 21, 2021

The Taxpayer to Contractor to Taliban Pipeline

The Epoch Times reported, “A recent Government Accountability Office (GAO) report found that 14 major military contractors have hired 1,718 former senior Pentagon officials over a five-year span. A group of good-governance advocates are pushing reforms seeking to prevent potential conflicts of interest posed by this activity.

“The Sept. 9 GAO report found that of 1,497,882 people who left the Department of Defense (DOD) between 2014 and 2019, 37,032 of them went to work for one of the 14 major contractors reviewed. Of those, 1,718 were senior officials, according to the report.

“The GAO said the Pentagon and the private sector both benefit from this interplay.”

The taxpayer pipeline to weapons contractors makes them rich and bulbous blowhards like Milley leave them for the enemy.

Secret no more:

REPORT: Georgia officials say a secret election audit is underway in Fulton County 🚨🚨🚨 https://t.co/UDHo3E1yp8 — RSBN 🇺🇸 (@RSBNetwork) September 21, 2021

No real thanks to this guy:

I’m glad Democrats failed in their effort to shove massive amnesty into the reckless taxing and spending spree they are assembling behind closed doors. This episode just shows how radical their far-left agenda has become. My full statement: https://t.co/D6TKiBStcu — Leader McConnell (@LeaderMcConnell) September 20, 2021

We posted this yesterday but Jack Posobiec says it so well:

Read this and then read it again slowly pic.twitter.com/bo58uNfFCg — Jack Posobiec 🇺🇸 (@JackPosobiec) September 20, 2021

