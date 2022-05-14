Border Patrol Document Warns of the Terror We’ll Face 5-23

An internal Customs and Border Protection (CBP) document from last December warned of “significant safety implications” of ending the Title 42 public health order. They stated that criminal organizations control “large swaths” of Central America.

The document emerged from a lawsuit between Florida Attorney General Ashley Moody and the Biden administration, Fox News reports.

It notes that smuggling networks are “very active in promoting the flow of migrants through Mexico as drug trafficking organizations maintain control of the primary trafficking corridors into the United States.” They control our border and miles into the country.

“The drug trafficking organizations’ control these corridors. It allows them to regulate the flow of migrants as well as charge migrants a ‘tax’ or ‘piso’ for passage.

The document also warns that “large swaths of the region exist where government control is limited or nonexistent due to transnational criminal organizations (TCO); notably the northern border regions of Guatemala, eastern Honduras, and several rural regions across Mexico, some of which have created militias for self-defense.”

CARTELS ALREADY CONTROL SOME CITIES

In 2014, the cartels were in 2,000 US cities. One report prior to that said they were in 1200 cities. Either way, it’s too many and that was 8 years ago. How many might there be now?

DEA AGENTS IN CHICAGO OPERATE AS IF THEY WERE ON THE BORDER

In 2014, DEA boss Jack Riley said drug cartels are so deeply embedded in Chicago that local and federal law enforcement are forced to operate as if they are “on the border.”

Riley is or was a special agent in charge of the Chicago Field Division of the Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA). He said that they have a large Mexican population and an abundance of street gang activity.

“My opinion is, right now, a number of the Mexican cartels are probably the most organized, well-funded, vicious criminal organizations that we’ve ever seen,” Riley told the blaze.

THEY’RE NOT SENDING THEIR BEST

NEW: In a 48 hour span, Border Patrol agents in the Rio Grande Valley sector arrested two convicted child sex predators, four MS-13 gang members, and an 18th street gang member.

THE DOCUMENT

