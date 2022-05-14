It Took 6 Months of Intense Research to Come Up with Ultra-MAGA

This next story is funny. Biden came up with a new label for Donald Trump — Ultra-MAGA — and he’s repeated it quite a bit in the last few days. Little Red Lying Hood, as Clay Travis calls Jen Psaki, claimed Biden came up with it on his own. Of course, no one believed that, but the truth is even more ridiculous.

According to The Washington Post, the “ultra-MAGA” messaging came from a six-month research project from the liberal group Center for American Progress Action Fund and was headed by top Biden aide Anita Dunn.

Dunn is the woman who likes to quote Mao. The Post reports:

The polling and focus group research by Hart Research and the Global Strategy Group found that ‘MAGA’ was already viewed negatively by voters — more negatively than other phrases like ‘Trump Republicans,’” the Post reported Friday.

“In battleground areas, more than twice as many voters said they would be less likely to vote for someone called a ‘MAGA Republican’ than would be more likely. The research also found that the description tapped into the broad agreement among voters that the Republican Party had become more extreme and power-hungry in recent years.”

CAP Action Fund president and executive director Navin Nayak told the Post, “All of that extremism gets captured in that brand,” adding the “versatile epithet” applies to every political issue including abortion and climate change.

“We are not trying to create a new word. This is how they define themselves,” Nayak said.

We Love Ultra-MAGA – It’s All-American

Republicans and others who support Trump’s agenda — and you don’t have to like him to support it — embrace it.

Make America Great Again is to bring back what was good like free speech, law enforcement, less government, and borders. It’s about a party supporting the working man and woman.

“Ultra-MAGA is as American as apple pie,” former Trump aide, Stephen Miller told The Washington Times. “It is Americans First – strong borders over cartels – police over criminals – education over indoctrination – American values over WOKE – equality over equity – patriotism over globalism – US over UN – free speech over censorship. We embrace the name!”

No one wants to bring back the bad things of the past. But we can bring back the good. A lot of good that liberals used to represent can come back – like free speech.

Biden shouldn’t criticize anyone given his Ultra-problems.

Maybe the Democrat slogan will die with their lousy agenda.

Can you feel it? We’re going to win. 🔥 Ultra MAGA by @FirebrandPAC 🔥 pic.twitter.com/nWhmf8mi3p — Firebrand (@FirebrandPAC) May 13, 2022

